Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60. Valeo has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.06.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

