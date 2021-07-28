Berenberg Bank Upgrades American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Hold

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the airline’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAL. boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,748,000 after buying an additional 1,713,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after buying an additional 1,123,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,140,000 after buying an additional 265,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after buying an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $50,989,000. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

