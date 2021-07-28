Betterment LLC Acquires 128,992 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $20,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $415,000.

Shares of GSSC stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $62.44. 23,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,397. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $66.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.95.

