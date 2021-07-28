Betterment LLC Buys 467,379 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Betterment LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,313,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 298,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,394,000.

Shares of VOE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.33. 3,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,328. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $146.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

