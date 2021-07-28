Betterment LLC Has $176.86 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Betterment LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,286 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Betterment LLC owned 1.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $176,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,188.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 255,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 235,352 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,224. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $174.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

