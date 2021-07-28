Betterment LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Betterment LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $64.71. 32,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,124. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.91. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

