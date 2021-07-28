Betterment LLC Lowers Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Betterment LLC lessened its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGLB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of IGLB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.54. 27,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,393. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.53. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.42.

