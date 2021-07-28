Betterment LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,455,000 after buying an additional 617,775 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,466.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 49,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.45. 4,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.29. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

