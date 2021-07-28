Betterment LLC Sells 15,252 Shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

Betterment LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,252 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned 2.47% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVAL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,516,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 52.5% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 526,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after buying an additional 181,102 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GVAL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 1,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,183. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

