Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $80.87

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.87 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 75.07 ($0.98). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.03), with a volume of 17,030 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

