BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray Sells 69,581 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 69,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $4,881,107.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 6,293 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $441,516.88.

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 38,135 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $2,671,738.10.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 24,163 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $1,574,461.08.

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,719,742.31.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 14,225 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $925,194.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,828,469.92.

On Friday, June 25th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $195,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,154.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.96. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $523,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in BigCommerce by 137.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 47.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $21,195,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $21,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

