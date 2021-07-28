BinaryX (BNX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $97,413.00

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $97,413.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $4.47 or 0.00011289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001717 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.85 or 0.01123343 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BinaryX

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,217,643 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,967 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.