Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter.

NYSE BIO.B opened at $697.76 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $321.42 and a 12-month high of $538.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.29.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

