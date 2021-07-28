BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,406 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,770,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after buying an additional 1,866,955 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,740,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. On average, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

