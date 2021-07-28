Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Increased to $423.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $359.00 to $423.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $390.47.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $333.96 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Biogen by 27.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Biogen by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.