Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.00

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 8 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05.

About Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.