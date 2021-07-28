BitWhite Reaches Market Capitalization of $126,695.99 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. BitWhite has a total market cap of $126,695.99 and approximately $26,451.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 73.3% higher against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

