Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Receives C$11.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLN. Raymond James raised their target price on Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

In related news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total transaction of C$162,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares in the company, valued at C$6,293,243.52. Also, Director Robert Herdman sold 10,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.73, for a total value of C$87,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$436,500. Insiders sold 58,200 shares of company stock worth $504,860 over the last quarter.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

