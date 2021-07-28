Blackstone Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 100,000 Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000.

TSIBU stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

