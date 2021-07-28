Blackstone Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 150,000 Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,490,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $996,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,181,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,992,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,948,000.

Shares of Z-Work Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

