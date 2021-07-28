Blackstone Group Inc. Buys New Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth about $22,137,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth about $26,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth about $7,054,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPOF stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

