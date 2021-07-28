Blackstone Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Blackstone Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

MIC opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. Analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

