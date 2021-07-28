Blackstone Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Blackstone Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,894 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RTLR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 4.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. Analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.