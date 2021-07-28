Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $2.97 Million in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCLEU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $22,704,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,685,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,892,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,514,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,780,000.

SCLEU stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

