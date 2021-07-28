Blackstone Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 48,922 Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSH. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after buying an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 598.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,399 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,423,000 after purchasing an additional 979,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $211,922.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,898,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,982,762.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $331,161.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,265,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,197,158 shares of company stock worth $491,022,091 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OSH opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

OSH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

