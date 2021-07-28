BMO Capital Markets Raises Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $20.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 90.04% from the stock’s previous close.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $200.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $202.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.87.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,901,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,865 shares of company stock worth $5,558,507. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,065,000 after acquiring an additional 48,153 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

