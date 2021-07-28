BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $307.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $300.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

SHW stock opened at $287.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.37. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $207.19 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,188,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,736,000 after purchasing an additional 574,569 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,663,000 after purchasing an additional 420,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,864 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

