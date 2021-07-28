Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BYPLF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Shares of BYPLF opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.24. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.