BorgWarner (BWA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect BorgWarner to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BorgWarner to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

In related news, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $380,224.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,703.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

