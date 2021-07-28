Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.68-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. Boston Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.700 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.24. 724,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,072. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.28.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

