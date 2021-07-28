Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Posts Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE BSX traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 187,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 452.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.93. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.03.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
