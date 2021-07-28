Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Posts Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 187,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 452.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.93. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 520,246 shares of company stock worth $22,662,052. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

