Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Short Interest Update

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the June 30th total of 234,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,989,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BMIX stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Brazil Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

Get Brazil Minerals alerts:

About Brazil Minerals

Brazil Minerals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company in Brazil. The company explores for various deposits, such as gold, diamonds, lithium, rare earths, titanium, iron, nickel, cobalt, and sand. It holds 100% interests in the Minas Gerais lithium project comprising 43 mineral rights that covers an area of 57,855 acres located in the Brazilian Western Pegmatite Province in the municipalities of AraÃ§uai, Coronel Murta, Itinga, Rubelita, Taiobeiras, and Virgem da Lapa; and Northeast lithium project comprising 7 mineral rights that covers an area of 23,079 acres located in the surroundings of Parelhas and Jardim do SeridÃ³, State of Rio Grande do Norte, and SÃ£o JosÃ© do Sabugi, State of ParaÃ­ba in Brazil.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brazil Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brazil Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.