Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives €78.83 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €78.83 ($92.75).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FRA BNR traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching €84.54 ($99.46). 208,752 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €78.90. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.