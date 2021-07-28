Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives €78.83 Average PT from Analysts

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €78.83 ($92.75).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FRA BNR traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching €84.54 ($99.46). 208,752 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €78.90. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

