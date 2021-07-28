Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) General Counsel David R. Mcavoy Buys 18,124 Shares

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) General Counsel David R. Mcavoy purchased 18,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $12,143.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BBI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. 1,102,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,985. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.20. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 3,255.36% and a negative return on equity of 108.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Brickell Biotech in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Brickell Biotech in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 271.5% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 32,433 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 139.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Brickell Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

