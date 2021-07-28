Brigham Minerals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNRL. Barclays raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 673.68%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $503,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 60.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 35,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 37.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after buying an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.