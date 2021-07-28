Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

