Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Equities researchers at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.23.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.40. 50,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,150,675. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56. The company has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,362,000 after purchasing an additional 575,652 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,908,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,978 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,199,000 after purchasing an additional 332,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.