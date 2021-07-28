British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,700 by The Goldman Sachs Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,772 ($36.22) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a market capitalization of £63.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,783.93.

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Insiders purchased a total of 16 shares of company stock worth $43,973 over the last ninety days.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

