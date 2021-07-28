Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.42 Million

Analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post sales of $46.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the lowest is $45.84 million. Broadwind posted sales of $54.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $174.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $176.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $200.26 million, with estimates ranging from $191.50 million to $209.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWEN shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

BWEN opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.48. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.89 million, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $82,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,586.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $41,231.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,912 shares of company stock valued at $230,687. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Broadwind by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at $1,693,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

