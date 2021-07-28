Brokerages Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.05 Billion

Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce sales of $115.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.22 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $88.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $489.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $476.26 billion to $504.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $579.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $557.46 billion to $609.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,189.42.

AMZN opened at $3,626.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,442.14. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,213,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 18.0% during the second quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

