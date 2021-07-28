Brokerages Anticipate CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $3,565,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarLotz stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $513.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.17.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

