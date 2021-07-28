Brokerages Anticipate Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.83. Franchise Group posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other Franchise Group news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at $48,340,368. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRG stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. 138,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.