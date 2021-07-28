Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $410.89 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post $410.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $409.70 million to $412.33 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $435.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

HCSG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

HCSG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 433,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,895. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

