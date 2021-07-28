Brokerages Anticipate Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. Iteris reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Iteris news, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,738.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,704.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $253,468.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITI opened at $5.96 on Friday. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $249.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

