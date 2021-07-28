Brokerages Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce sales of $48.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.90 million and the highest is $49.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $47.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $197.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $201.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $182.45 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $184.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 16.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles N. Funk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,658 shares of company stock worth $80,998. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,164. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $468.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

