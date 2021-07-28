Brokerages Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. REV Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 230%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE REVG opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $958.83 million, a P/E ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. REV Group has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 3,200 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 7,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,917.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

