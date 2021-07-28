Brokerages Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Sapiens International also reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

