Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Post Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.62. SBA Communications reported earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $10.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.92 to $11.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.18.

Shares of SBAC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.32. 444,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,380. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.68 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $342.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.41.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,769,000 after buying an additional 357,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

