Brokerages Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Billion

Brokerages expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to announce sales of $10.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $10.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $54.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.71 billion to $56.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $45.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.94 billion to $45.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $374.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.30. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The company has a market cap of $127.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after acquiring an additional 97,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,815,000 after purchasing an additional 55,711 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

