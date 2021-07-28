Brokerages Anticipate Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.21). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have commented on VKTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $5.69 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $444.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

